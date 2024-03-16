The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of huge transformation for the franchise. Just a few days ago, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan decided to sign quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year quarterback. They have to find the successor of Ben Roethlisberger.

Wilson is a very attractive option for the Steelers considering they’ll just have to pay him $1.2 million as the Broncos assumed most of his salary. So, it was supposed to be a competition between the veteran and Kenny Pickett heading to training camp.

However, in a shocking move in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers will trade Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, there’s no chance for the third-year quarterback to compete for a starting job as he will clearly be the backup of Jalen Hurts.

As part of the trade, the Steelers will receive a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Meanwhile, the Eagles get Pickett and a fourth-round pick in this year’s Draft.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. After Kenny Pickett was traded to the Eagles, there’s no more questions about that situation.

In fact, Wilson is right now the only quarterback in the depth chart for the Steelers. Pickett is going to Philadelphia, Mitch Trubisky was released and Mason Rudolph didn’t come back and signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

However, the Steelers are still in need of a reliable backup if Wilson is not the answer they’re looking for. That’s why some big names could be real possibility for Mike Tomlin’s team.

A trade for Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears is not out of the discussions and and another veteran name like Ryan Tannehill are part of the latest rumors in Pittsburgh.