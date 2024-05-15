Kirk Cousins will face competition for the starting quarterback job, and now he has shared his thoughts on the Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr..

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Falcons decided to sign Kirk Cousins in the free agency market. However, a few weeks later they drafted another quarterback, and now the veteran player has shared his thoughts on Michael Penix Jr.’s situation.

During this offseason, the Falcons made several changes to their offense. The NFC South team wanted an experienced quarterback to lead them, and Kirk Cousins was the best option available.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a lucrative 4-year, $180 million deal. Nevertheless, the front office used their 1st-round pick to draft another quarterback, which caused frustration for the former Vikings player.

Kirk Cousins share his thoughts on the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins is set to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL season. The team gave him a huge deal this offseason, securing an experienced player to lead their offense.

However, the Falcons surprised everybody with another shocking move this offseason. During the NFL Draft, the club picked Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, a new quarterback that is set to compete with Kirk Cousins.

The decision was very unusual. Despite giving Cousins a huge deal, they used their 1st-round pick to select a quarterback instead of addressing other needs, which did not sit well with Kirk.

A few days later, Cousins has finally opened up on this situation. The veteran quarterback is aware that the front office wants the best for the team, but he definitely wasn’t expecting that move.

Michael Penix Jr., former quarterback of Washington

“I think you’re reminded again that there are things you control, and there’s a lot of things you don’t control,” Cousins said. “So let’s deal in reality and recognize that fact, and then be a steward, not an owner. So I just believe that I gotta steward what comes my way and control what I can control, which is what a steward does, but a steward doesn’t worry about that which they can’t control. An owner does, an owner would be like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ So I just gotta steward this and just kinda do what I’ve always done as a player and let the chips fall where they may.”

Why did the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr.?

Kirk Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings because the team was planning to draft a quarterback in the first round. He didn’t want to face that competition, which is why he joined the Falcons.

Nevertheless, Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. According to reports, the club wants Kirk Cousins to be the rookie’s mentor and, once Cousins leaves, promote Penix to the starting quarterback job.