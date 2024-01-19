The Baltimore Ravens will face the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Unfortunately, Lamar Jackson won’t count with a crucial teammate in a key game for the team.

For many analysts and fans, the Ravens are the best team in the NFL today. They have built a highly competitive roster, with an offense led by Lamar Jackson that undoubtedly intimidates each of its rivals.

Unfortunately, the talented quarterback won’t have one of his best partners on the field for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Mark Andrews is not expected to be activated, which is a huge loss for the Ravens.

Report: Ravens TE Mark Andrews won’t play against the Texans on Sunday

For many fans, Mark Andrews is currently one of the best tight ends in the league. He has been a remarkable player for Lamar Jackson, but he won’t help his quarterback in their Divisional round matchup against the Texans.

NFL Media first reported that Andrews wouldn’t be activated from the injury reserve list for the game against the Texans, information confirmed by CBS. It is definitely a sensitive loss for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The tight end hasn’t played since Week 11. During their victory against the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury. Although it was initially expected to be a season-ending injury, the Ravens are still hopeful that he will return for the playoffs.

While Andrews won’t play this weekend, there’s optimism he could be available for the next game if they defeat the Texans. He participated in full practice on Wednesday and Thursday, indicating the Ravens are cautious about potential injury and plan to deploy him in the upcoming matchup.

It is clear that the tight end position is crucial for Jackson. Prior to his injury, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. Isaiah Likely, his replacement, has caught 21 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns in the six games he has played.

Will Mark Andrews play again this season?

As mentioned earlier, the Ravens expect to activate Mark Andrews from the injury reserve list soon. The tight end was able to participate in this week’s practices, indicating that he’s ready to play.

If the Ravens defeat the Texans, it is expected that Andrews and Likely will share the workload equally in the AFC Championship game. However, if they reach the Super Bowl, Andrews would once again take on the role of TE1 in Lamar Jackson’s offense.