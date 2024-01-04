The Baltimore Ravens are ready to face the playoffs of the 2023 NFL season. To help Lamar Jackson succeed, the team’s front office has decided to sign an elite running back for the last games of the campaign.

It has been an incredible season for the Ravens. They have sealed the title of the AFC North, and they have also got a place in the Divisional Round thanks to having the best record in the entire conference.

There’s no doubt the team’s front office did a remarkable job before the season by assembling a competitive roster. Now, by acquiring an elite running back, they’ve boosted their chances of winning the upcoming Super Bowl.

Ravens bolster Lamar Jackon’s offense with a 4-time Pro Bowl running back

Baltimore stands as the current best team in the AFC. With just one game remaining in the 2023 NFL season, the Ravens boast a 13-3 record, affording them the opportunity to skip the Wild Card round and maintain home advantage throughout their playoff journey.

Prior to the start of the season, the Ravens decided to give Lamar Jackson a lucrative contract extension. However, they knew that it was crucial to surround the quarterback with top players, and they brought a lot of talent to their roster to help him succeed.

The team’s front office understood the importance of building a competitive roster. For that reason, they have decided to add one last piece to help them succeed in the playoffs and compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

NFL Media has informed that the Ravens have signed Dalvin Cook for their playoff run. The running back was released by the New York Jets earlier this week, passing through waivers unclaimed and giving Baltimore the opportunity to acquire him.

The 28-year-old joined the Jets mid-August, but he didn’t have a great tenure with the AFC East team. The four-time Pro Bowler had 67 carries for 214 yards and zero toudchowns before being released on Tuesday.

When will Dalvin Cook play his first game with the Ravens?

According to reports, Dalvin Cook is expected to sit out Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has opted to grant him time to adjust and prepare for their first playoff game scheduled for Jan. 20 or 21.

Earlier this year, the Ravens faced setbacks with season-ending injuries to JK Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell. While Cook isn’t expected to step in as the team’s starting running back—currently occupied by Gus Edwards—he’ll contend with Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon for the backup role.