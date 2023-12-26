Not Purdy nor Prescott: Odds reveal a new favorite player to win the MVP award

Despite their impressive performances in the 2023 NFL season, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott are no longer the favorites to win the MVP award. Now, the odds favor a new player to potentially be recognized as the best one of this campaign.

The San Francisco 49ers have had a remarkable season in 2023. Brock Purdy, previously dubbed ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in 2022, assumed the role of the team’s starting quarterback this year, exceeding everyone’s expectations.

Regarding the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve already secured a playoff spot. Dak Prescott has had an impressive year, once considered a frontrunner for the MVP award according to oddsmakers, but that’s no longer the case.

Odds favor a new player to win the 2023 NFL MVP award

The 2023 regular season concludes in two weeks. While several teams have secured playoff berths, these final games are crucial to secure the best seeds and home-field advantage.

However, many players also seek individual recognition. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award evaluates their performance across the entire season, demanding consistency and excellence throughout all 17 games.

During almost the entire season, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott were regarded as the favorites to win the MVP award. However, following their performances in Week 16, they are no longer leading the race.

Individually speaking, Prescott didn’t have a bad game against the Miami Dolphins. However, despite his performance, he couldn’t lead his team to victory against the AFC East squad, which didn’t favor his MVP candidacy.

Regarding Purdy, Week 16 was a nightmare for him. Against the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback suffered four interceptions and failed to throw a single touchdown. His performance has removed him from the frontrunner position in the MVP race.

Speaking of the Ravens, Lamar Jackson has emerged as the primary contender for the MVP award. The quarterback is currently listed at -150 odds to win it, with Purdy at +500 and Prescott dropping to +2,000.

What games are remaining on the Ravens’ 2023 schedule?

The last two games for Baltimore won’t be easy. In Week 17, the Ravens will face the Dolphins, and their regular season will conclude with a challenging divisional matchup against the Steelers.

Jackson has had a remarkable year, but he needs a flawless performance against Miami and Pittsburgh to maintain his status as the favorite for the MVP. Let’s see if he secures this award for the second time in his career.