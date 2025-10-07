NFL News: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens sign Super Bowl champion with Eagles to fix defensive problems

Despite high expectations for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in the early stages of this NFL season, the team has faced a series of challenges. However, a significant opportunity has emerged to enhance their defensive line. The Ravens have made a strategic acquisition by signing a standout player who previously earned a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have added Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their roster. “Free-agent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is signing onto the Ravens’ practice squad per his agent Kevin Conner of Unisports Management,” Schefter confirmed through his X account.

Developing story…