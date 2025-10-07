Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens sign Super Bowl champion with Eagles to fix defensive problems

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been grappling with defensive challenges; however, they have addressed the issue by signing a seasoned Super Bowl champion from the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Santiago Tovar

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens laughs on the sidelines.
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesQuarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens laughs on the sidelines.

Despite high expectations for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in the early stages of this NFL season, the team has faced a series of challenges. However, a significant opportunity has emerged to enhance their defensive line. The Ravens have made a strategic acquisition by signing a standout player who previously earned a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have added Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their roster. “Free-agent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is signing onto the Ravens’ practice squad per his agent Kevin Conner of Unisports Management,” Schefter confirmed through his X account.

Developing story…

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Ravens fans blast John Harbaugh after awful loss vs Texans without Lamar Jackson
NFL

Ravens fans blast John Harbaugh after awful loss vs Texans without Lamar Jackson

NFL hits Lamar Jackson teammate with strong fine
NFL

NFL hits Lamar Jackson teammate with strong fine

Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today for Ravens vs Texans in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today for Ravens vs Texans in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

Lionel Messi loses another Inter Miami teammate apart from Sergio Busquets to retirement
Soccer

Lionel Messi loses another Inter Miami teammate apart from Sergio Busquets to retirement

Better Collective Logo