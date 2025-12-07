The Baltimore Ravens were one of the Super Bowl favorites heading into the 2025 season. They looked like a team that would finally take the championship leap with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and a solid defense.

However, due to inconsistent football and injuries, the situation is completely different. The Ravens have a 6-6 record and are fighting for the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The possibility of having home-field advantage during the playoffs has vanished, and now the priority is to reach the postseason by any means.

The big difference for the Ravens, compared to other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs who have been limited to the wild-card race, is that their division is surprisingly one of the weakest in the league. That allows them to control their own destiny, but a home loss in Week 14 could change everything.

What happens if Ravens lose to Steelers?

If the Ravens lose to the Steelers, they would drop to a 6-7 record and their chances of making the playoffs would become much more complicated. A wild-card spot would be practically out of reach, as they would need at least four losses from the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers.

Can the Ravens still win the AFC North?

Yes. Even with a loss against the Steelers, the Ravens could still win the AFC North, and in fact that would be their easiest path to the playoffs. They would need to win out and hope the Steelers lose one of these games: Dolphins, Lions, or Browns.

In that scenario, the Baltimore Ravens would finish the season with a 10-7 record, surpassing the Steelers, who would end up at 9-8. This projection obviously assumes that the Week 18 matchup in Pittsburgh is a must-win for John Harbaugh’s team.