NFL hits Lamar Jackson teammate with strong fine after Ravens’ loss to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens lost badly to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week. They also lost Lamar Jackson due to injury and now a teammate of his received a hefty fine.

Marlon Humphrey got an unnecessary roughness call against him vs. Mahomes’ Chiefs due to a facemask at 9:30 of the first quarter. The NFL fine for this penalty was $11,293 so Humphrey will certainly be more cautious from now on.

The Ravens are in a dire situation. They’ve had an underwhelming start to the season and Lamar Jackson will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring issue. Their defense has been torn apart week in and week out and no solutions have been found.

Humphrey is one of the leaders on defense

Humphrey is a two-time All Pro cornerback and one of the best in the NFL. However, this year has not been great for him. He is allowing 65.2% of passes thrown his way to be completed. Even worse, he is allowing a 114.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

This is just a sign of a bigger problem. The Ravens’ defense is clearly in shambles. They are the worst scoring defense in the NFL, the 27th rushing defense, and 31st passing defense. All levels are bad right now.

Is John Harbaugh on the hot seat?

Much has been said about John Harbaugh‘s coaching since the start of the season. He has an infamous record of most double-digit leads blown in the fourth quarter with 17 since 1990. Also, he depends way too much on Lamar Jackson to produce, or so it seems.

While divisional rival coach Mike Tomlin has been able to have winning records with second and third strings quarterbacks, Harbaugh is going in a downward spiral right now. Many fans are clamoring for a change of pace and Harbaugh’s seat might be the one in jeopardy.