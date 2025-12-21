What happened to Lamar Jackson and who’s his backup on Ravens QB depth chart?

Lamar Jackson took one of those awkward, painful hits more commonly associated with running backs going down, and according to Adam Schefter, he was listed as questionable to return against the New England Patriots due to a back injury. Television cameras later showed Jackson on the sideline visibly in discomfort as he dealt with the pain.

On the Ravens’ quarterback depth chart, the available option to step in while Jackson remained questionable is Tyler Huntley, who entered the game as Jackson headed to the locker room before the end of the first half.

Developing story…