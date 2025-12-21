What happened to Lamar Jackson and who’s his backup on Ravens QB depth chart?

Trending topics:
The Baltimore Ravens could be putting the remainder of their season at risk after Lamar Jackson absorbed a hard hit in the game against the Patriots, though at least they have the option of turning to their depth chart for another arm if needed.

By Richard Tovar

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson took one of those awkward, painful hits more commonly associated with running backs going down, and according to Adam Schefter, he was listed as questionable to return against the New England Patriots due to a back injury. Television cameras later showed Jackson on the sideline visibly in discomfort as he dealt with the pain.

On the Ravens’ quarterback depth chart, the available option to step in while Jackson remained questionable is Tyler Huntley, who entered the game as Jackson headed to the locker room before the end of the first half.

Developing story…

