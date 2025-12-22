Trending topics:
Lamar Jackson turns heads with major admission about his injuries this season with Ravens

Lamar Jackson was hit in his back and had to leave the field early in the Baltimore Ravens’ SNF loss.

By Matías Persuh

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Once again, Lamar Jackson made headlines not for his on-field play, but for a new injury that puts his season’s end in jeopardy. In what ended as a home loss to the Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens’ starting quarterback was unable to finish the game due to a hard hit to his back.

This episode is just one of several that Jackson has unfortunately endured this season, causing him to miss key games. His frustration at not being able to help his teammates as much as he wanted is evident in his post-SNF comments.

“Yes, it’s (expletive), bro. I can’t control that,” he said via transcript from the team. “I’m on the ground. I’m down. I gave myself up. I got kneed in the back, but yes, for the most part, you can say that, because [I’m] getting injured, and then we’re fighting for a chance to make the playoffs. I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s (expletive).”

He also added: “My legs felt great. I just got kneed in the back in the red zone. I just couldn’t finish the game. I was trying. I [got] a Toradol shot and stuff like that, but it still didn’t get [any] better.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m mad, because I felt like the game was in our favor. Don’t get me wrong, my brother [Huntly] got out there — it still was in our favor — but I can’t control that. I wish I could. I can’t control it.”

Lamar Jackson’s numbers this season

John Harbaugh delivers key injury update on Lamar Jackson after Ravens’ SNF loss against Patriots

John Harbaugh delivers key injury update on Lamar Jackson after Ravens' SNF loss against Patriots

Despite being hampered by persistent injuries, Lamar Jackson has remained efficient in his 12 games for the Ravens this season. The two-time MVP has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, recording 18 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

While various ailments have limited his signature mobility—resulting in just 340 rushing yards and two scores on the ground—Jackson’s poise in the pocket has kept Baltimore competitive in a demanding AFC North race.

Better Collective Logo