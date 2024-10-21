NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns found themselves at the center of controversy during their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a game where the Browns lost 14-21, an incident took place that caught widespread attention: fans at the stadium booed quarterback Deshaun Watson after he sustained an Achilles injury.

LeBron took to his X account to send a strong message directed at Cleveland fans, expressing his disappointment with how they treated Watson during a vulnerable moment.

“Cleveland Fans! Y’all know how much we’ve been through throughout the years, both good, bad, and indifferent. With that being said, booing anyone that’s down with an injury, let alone your own player, is LAME!! To the ones who didn’t, I respect you.”

James made it clear that he expected more support for Watson, especially considering how much Cleveland sports fans have endured and their loyalty over the years. His message resonated with many, but also stirred up mixed reactions from others who felt that Watson’s struggles on the field were contributing to the team’s poor results.

Jameis Winston Weighs In

Jameis Winston, the Browns’ backup quarterback, also chimed in after the incident. With Watson out, Winston is expected to take the starting job, and he expressed his own views on the matter.

“I come from the deep South, so I know the standard that hungry fans want, but the way I was raised, I will never pull on a man when he’s down. But, I will be the person to lift him up,” Winston stated.