Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Novak Djokovic in a quarterfinal match at the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the United States can stay informed with all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of the action.

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic online for FREE in the US on Fubo

A blockbuster showdown is set at the first Grand Slam of the year, as two of the sport’s most dominant players clash in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the semifinals. Novak Djokovic, the record-holder for the most Australian Open titles, aims to solidify his legacy with another deep run.

Standing in his way is Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish star who has dropped just one set in his four matches so far. Alcaraz faces his toughest test yet, needing to prove he can overcome the tournament’s ultimate champion to keep his title hopes alive.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz faces off against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open this Tuesday, January 21. The match is set to begin at 4:10 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain – Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:10 AM

CT: 3:10 AM

MT: 2:10 AM

PT: 1:10 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

