Aaron Rodgers made big headlines on Tuesday after suggesting that some of his teammates should be benched for making mental mistakes. Here's what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say about it.

Aaron Rodgers tried to stay as calm as possible even after a complicated start to the 2022 NFL season for the Green Bay Packers. However, it took three consecutive defeats for the veteran quarterback to lose his patience.

In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers got brutally honest on his team's struggles in recent weeks, saying that some of his teammates shouldn't be playing for making too many "mental mistakes."

Though he didn't give any specific name, he did suggest that Matt LaFleur should make changes in the depth chart. On Wednesday, the Packers head coach addressed this topic with the media.

Matt LaFleur addresses Aaron Rodgers calling out Packers teammates

“I think that, you know, we have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes the truth hurts,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “And it’s no different than when your kids make a mistake, right? You tell them about it. And you make sure that — I don’t think he publicly called out individuals, I don’t believe. I didn’t sit there and listen to the whole thing. So I just think you have to get to the root of the truth. And that gives you an opportunity to learn and grow. And we can’t run away from that, ever. And no different than when we’re in those team meetings. You always call it how it is. And I don’t think anybody’s off limits, starting with myself.

“We definitely addressed just accountability and how we’re all accountable to one another, and we need everybody, you know, doing everything the right way,” LaFleur added. “All the little things will add up to big things. And it’s how you prepare. It’s, shoot, it’s how you treat people in the building. It’s all of that. Everything we do matters.

“And so I think what he was trying to get across, and you guys can obviously talk to him about that, but is just everybody’s got to be on top of their game. And it starts with us as coaches, first and foremost. Making sure we’re on the details. Making sure that not only do we communicate the finer intricacies of whatever it is, the fundamentals, the plays, but putting our guys through those, so that when you get into a game situation, it’s not the first time they’ve ever seen it. So I think collectively everybody’s has to got to pick up their game. And we’re not doing a good enough job obviously as an entire football team.”

Many will probably feel disappointed with LaFleur's reaction, though we don't know how he's handling this situation internally. Either way, Rodgers and the Packers need to put it together fast because the Bills are up next on Sunday night.