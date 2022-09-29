The Miami Dolphins will face the Cincinnati Bengals on the fourth TNF of the season. Unfortunately, they got some onlookers during their trainings, but they managed to fool them with a brilliant strategy.

The Dolphins have surprised everyone after three games. They managed to defeat the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills to earn a 3-0 record and the first place in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins will face the Bengals to open Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. They used the University of Cincinnati facilities to practice ahead of the Thursday Night Football game, but they had some unexpected onlookers during the trainings.

After some fans sneaked into their practices, taped the plays and uploaded to the internet, they thought they were helping the Bengals, but the Dolphins deployed some brilliant counterintelligence measures.

The Dolphins coaching staff realized they had some onlookers during their practices, so they changed the team and used 12 offensive players in each snap instead of 11. This move helped them to confuse the spectators as they won't be able to see the real gameplan they will use against the Bengals.

According to Tom Pelissero, NFL Insider, the league say there's no evidence of a competitive violation committed, as the videos circulating in social media were taped by fans and not people related to any team.