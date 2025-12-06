Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes something clear ahead of divisional clash vs Jets

The Miami Dolphins have undoubtedly reached this point in the season clearly short of where they had hoped to be. Mike McDaniel knows they can still improve their performance, even though they are practically eliminated from the upcoming NFL Playoffs, and a win over the New York Jets in Week 14 is crucial.

Coming out victorious at MetLife Stadium could be quite a challenge for the Dolphins, as they’ll not only face a tough team on their home turf, but also contend with what is expected to be harsh weather due to the low temperatures forecasted for this weekend.

During his latest press conference, McDaniel addressed the situation and was clear that the weather might not be the most decisive factor; instead, the key will be overcoming the challenge posed by Aaron Glenn’s Jets.

“I think each team’s unique to itself. Not disregarding it, but you have to make sure opponent is the Jets not the weather,” he said. “I think we have a lot of reasons to not have any concern for elements of temperature and moisture. Realistically, these guys have all played football in those elements. It will be about playing the Jets and it won’t be about playing the cold.”

Coach Mike McDaniel.

Tua’s numbers in freezing temperatures

Despite Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s documented struggle in cold weather—holding an unfavorable 0-7 career record in games where the temperature at kickoff is below 46 degrees—he has historically found success against the New York Jets.

Specifically, the Dolphins currently boast a perfect 6-0 record in games that Tagovailoa has started against the Jets, indicating that his personal record against this particular divisional rival outweighs his general cold-weather difficulties.

The Dolphins’ playoff chances

Currently sitting in third place in the AFC behind the Patriots and Bills, the Dolphins hold a 5–7 record, and their chances of making the postseason are practically miraculous. According to the official NFL website, this team has only a 1% chance of qualifying.