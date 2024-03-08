The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already preparing everything for their 2024 NFL season. A few days ago, they gave Mike Evans a new contract, and now they have to address the possible continuity of Baker Mayfield.

In recent years, the Buccaneers have asserted their dominance over the NFC South. Since 2020, they have consistently been the top team in the division, even after Tom Brady’s retirement last year.

Following Brady’s departure, the Buccaneers faced the daunting task of finding a new quarterback. Amidst a lot of uncertainty, they signed Baker Mayfield, and the former 1st overall pick surprised everyone with his remarkable performances during his first season with the club.

Mike Evans wants the Bucs to sign Baker Mayfield again

It is that time of the year where all the 32 teams start moving their pieces to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season. With the free agency market about to start, the Buccaneers have to address a very important matter: Baker Mayfield’s future.

A few days ago, the Buccaneers gave Mike Evans a new contract. The wide receiver has been a remarkable player for the team since his arrival in 2014, despite all the changes in the quarterback position.

Evans has achieved 10 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of them. Last year, he caught passes from Baker Mayfield, and the wideout developed a strong connection with the former Rams player.

With Mayfield’s contract about to end, the Bucs must decide whether to offer him a new one or find a new quarterback. However, Evans has sent a clear message to the front office, asking for the quarterback’s continuity.

“I’m not 100 percent,” Evans said on Mayfield signing a new contract, per ESPN, “but he played really great for us last year, the city took him in, the players loved him. … Hopefully we get him back. But he should do what’s best for him.

“Me and Baker, we played one season together. I feel like we can build on what we did last year, so hopefully we get him back. He’s a hell of a player. I appreciate him. (He and his agent are) going to handle their process, and I trust (general manager) Jason (Licht) and the front office no matter what happens.”

Are the Buccaneers interested in parting ways with Baker Mayfield?

As of today, it appears that Baker Mayfield will return to Tampa Bay this year. The quarterback had an outstanding 2023 NFL season, and the Buccaneers are keen to continue their project with him.

Nevertheless, the quarterback will have the final say in his next move. He’s free to sign with any team, and reports suggest that several clubs are interested in acquiring Mayfield for the upcoming campaign.