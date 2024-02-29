Tom Brady might not be ready to leave football behind. On social media, the legendary quarterback uploaded an intriguing video, and fans are wondering if it’s a message about his possible return to the NFL.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in NFL history. He entered the league as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 Draft, vastly exceeding all expectations placed on him.

During his 23 seasons, Brady was able to win seven Super Bowls. He retired after the 2022 campaign, but now he has revealed that he’s in great shape to return to the football field at any moment.

Tom Brady fires up fans with intriguing social media post

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement, everyone has been eagerly awaiting his comeback. Several teams could benefit from a top-caliber quarterback like him, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has not yet decided to return.

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers attempted to coax Tom Brady out of retirement, but they ultimately stuck with Brock Purdy. At the age of 46, fans are wondering if he still has what it takes to play, and apparently, he does.

Brady shook social media by uploading a video in which he proves he’s fit enough to play in the NFL. The legendary quarterback ran a 40-yard dash, achieving a better time than when he ran it in the 2000 Combine.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers player ran the 40-yard dash in 5.12 seconds, while 24 years ago he did it in 5.18 seconds. “Redemption is spelled TOM,” Brady said.

In response to Brady’s video, several fans asked him to return to the Patriots, who are in need of an elite quarterback. However, it seems unlikely that he makes a second comeback, as he has repeated that he’s really enjoying retirement.

Why didn’t Tom Brady retire with the New England Patriots?

When Tom Brady announced his first attempt of retirement, everyone was surprised that he did it while playing for the Buccaneers. Fans expected him to return to the Patriots for one final season, but he finished his career in Tampa Bay instead.

According to multiple reports, Tom Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick was strained, which is why he was unable to retire with the AFC East team. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play one last season with the club that welcomed him into the NFL in 2000.