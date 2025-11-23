Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers against Bills after loss to Bears

Mike Tomlin announced whether Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the pivotal game against the Bills.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 31–28 to the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The first direct consequence has arrived. After not being available for the game at Soldier Field, Aaron Rodgers will be back for the blockbuster matchup with the Bills.

“I anticipate him being ready for next week. It was a prudent decision. Certainly, it was a fluid week for him. It was a fluid week for Mason in terms of reps and so forth. I think it will be in our rear view as we move forward. I’m hopeful of that.”

The Steelers’ hopes to dream with a Super Bowl are hanging by a thread. The Ravens have caught them in first place in the AFC North, and those two divisional matchups are still ahead. In addition, the schedule is brutal with the Bills and Lions looming.

When will Aaron Rodgers return?

According to Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers will be back next Sunday to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It’s the last call if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The veteran will have a week for the small fracture in his left wrist to improve. However, there is a risk that a hit could cause a displaced fracture and knock him out for the entire season.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
