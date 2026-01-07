Dolphins reportedly approach a potential replacement for Mike McDaniel in 2026

The Miami Dolphins have not parted ways with Mike McDaniel… yet. However, according to reports, the AFC East club could soon move on from its head coach, and a top candidate is already being closely monitored as a potential replacement.

The 2026 NFL season is expected to look very different across the league in terms of head coaching situations. Several teams are set to make changes, and the Dolphins may have already decided to open a vacancy at the position in the near future.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh. The move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, and even teams that currently have head coaches—such as the Dolphins—are now showing interest in the Super Bowl–winning coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Dolphins have reached out to John Harbaugh’s camp for head coach role

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Dolphins have contacted John Harbaugh’s agent to gauge his interest in joining the franchise. Such a move would immediately create a ripple effect within the organization.

Just one day earlier, Mike McDaniel stated that he expects to coach the Dolphins in 2026 and even mentioned he would assist the team in its search for a new general manager. However, Harbaugh’s sudden availability could significantly impact Miami’s plans.

Advertisement

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Dolphins could decide to move on from McDaniel if they believe they can land a proven, top-tier coach like Harbaugh. Still, another major issue remains unresolved: the team’s quarterback situation.

Advertisement

see also Giants lose a draft pick as Dolphins make roster decision that impacts NY

According to reports, Harbaugh is carefully evaluating his options and closely analyzing each team’s quarterback situation. If he were to land in Miami, he would likely face an immediate decision at the position, as the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa could potentially part ways ahead of the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Not the only team interested

Once John Harbaugh parted ways with the Ravens, he immediately became one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the league. Multiple franchises are expected to pursue him aggressively, meaning the Dolphins will face stiff competition.

Reports indicate the New York Giants have made Harbaugh their top priority after Bill Belichick opted to remain at UNC. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and several other teams are also closely monitoring Harbaugh’s next move.

Advertisement