Steelers News: Mike Williams gets real on Russell Wilson after tension with Aaron Rodgers at Jets

Recently signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Williams sent a message to new teammate Russell Wilson and reminisced about his previous stint with Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets.

The arrival of Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers was long awaited by the entire organization surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s team had been searching for a wide receiver for a long time and found the ideal profile in Williams, who had an unhappy time with the New York Jets, including tensions with Aaron Rodgers.

A key moment for Williams came in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, when Rodgers flagged him for running the wrong route on a game-winning interception. From there, the 30-year-old receiver’s ticket out of the Jets was in the bag. The current Steelers player recalled that brief stint.

“It was great, but I struggled going there after the ACL injury, not having organized team activities or training camp to get the right chemistry with Aaron (Rodgers). He’s very detail-oriented. He likes what he likes. I feel like the fact that I couldn’t get in there and make the transition as quickly was probably what went wrong,” Williams ticked off the cause of his departure from the Jets, implying he didn’t have a good thrower-receiver relationship with the 40-year-old quarterback.

Mike Williams’ message to new teammate Russell Wilson

A new era begins for Williams with the Steelers, with the possibility of establishing a good and fruitful relationship with quarterback Wilson. “I’m looking forward to playing more games with him. I just want to make that connection, see where he likes to go, where I like to go, so we can be on the same page,” the former Jets wide receiver said of his new teammate.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Rodgers spoke about the trade of Williams to the Steelers

The Jets quarterback addressed the departure of Williams, who left the New York franchise after one season to join the Steelers. “With Davante Adams on the team, we all knew others would have less of a chance to make it; I wish Mike (Williams) the best. He’s a good guy, sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain players,” Rodgers said in reference to the arrival of Adams, a receiver who was also wanted by the Pittsburgh franchise.

Steelers need chemistry between Williams and Wilson

The Pittsburgh franchise added Williams just hours before the trade deadline to have alternatives to names like George Pickens or Van Jefferson. A wide variety of receivers means more opportunities to improve the offense. The Steelers’ new wide receiver hasn’t had many receptions in practice with Wilson, so he should come into the game without as much pre-draft work. It will be a tough test, but the chemistry should show because it is needed.

When can Mike Williams make his debut with Wilson’s Steelers?

Williams is available to take the field and is expected to play in the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The 30-year-old wide receiver is looking to score his first touchdown in the current season after recording 12 receptions in his nine appearances with the Jets.

