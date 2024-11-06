NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin faces tough decision after Justin Fields injury update

Justin Fields' injury status has been confirmed, leaving Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with a crucial decision to make ahead of the upcoming NFL week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ strong performance this season in the NFL has undoubtedly been fueled in large part by the talent of their quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The former Chicago Bears QB has been sidelined due to injury and has been unavailable to head coach Mike Tomlin in recent weeks. A new injury update puts Tomlin in a tough spot as he faces a critical decision ahead of the upcoming games.

Prior to the Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, Justin Fields was removed from the initial roster due to a hamstring injury. This issue kept him sidelined until this week.

In the latest update, the talented quarterback was able to participate in Wednesday’s practice without any issues, fueling optimism about his availability for the upcoming game, where the Steelers will face none other than the Washington Commanders.

The final decision will rest squarely on the shoulders of the experienced Mike Tomlin, who must ultimately decide whether to stick with his current QB, Russell Wilson, at the helm, or once again turn to the talent of Justin Fields, who delivered strong performances early in the season.

Justin Fields (2) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts to a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ups and downs for the Steelers

Before a crucial showdown against the Commanders, where Tomlin’s squad must prove their worth this season, the list of players who returned to practice without issues was released, along with those who remain sidelined due to injury.

In addition to the anticipated return of QB Justin Fields to practice, center Zach Frazier (ankle), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) also participated fully, having recovered from their respective injuries.

Those still sidelined due to ongoing recovery are linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), safety Terrell Edmunds (illness), and offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (rest).

Mike Tomlin shares his respect for Jayden Daniels

In the lead-up to a pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders, head coach Mike Tomlin delivered a clear message to his players regarding the talent of the opposing quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

“No matter what tape you put on on third down, in the red zone, his mobility is a big factor, whether it’s on purpose or on an improvised play. It’s definitely something we need to be aware of as a team. (Jayden) Daniels is one of the main components of why they’re a dangerous group,” Tomlin warned his players about Daniels.

Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matches:

With the primary goal of continuing to build on their record and adding more victories to their tally, here are the upcoming matchups the Steelers under Mike Tomlin will face:

vs Washington Commanders, November 10th

vs Baltimore Ravens, November 17th

vs Cleveland Browns, November 21st

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 1st

vs Cleveland Browns, December 8th