NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to lose key weapon for Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their second straight win after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals last week. This weekend, they will face off against the Cleveland Browns, a franchise that defeated them in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. Mike Tomlin may be without a key weapon in quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Super Bowl race has the Steelers as a team that can possibly put up a fight in the playoffs. To that end, the Pittsburgh franchise will be looking to prove they can bounce back from their loss to the Browns two weeks ago.

Wilson has connected with multiple targets in the current campaign, leading the Steelers to the top of the AFC North with a 9-3 record. His role is critical for Tomlin‘s team, which surprised fans on Friday with a new injury report from Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ key weapon could miss game vs Browns

Wilson’s key teammate who could miss the game against the Browns is none other than wide receiver George Pickens, a very important asset for the Steelers who was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Surprisingly, the Steelers wide receiver was not listed on Wednesday’s or Thursday’s report. In his third pro season, the 23-year-old contributed three touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 850 yards and was a key weapon on offense.

Tomlin’s curious response when asked about Pickens’ behavior

Pickens had a particular game against the Browns when he stated that the Steelers lost because Cleveland benefited from the snow that fell in Ohio that night. The receiver is regularly involved in off-field situations, which has led to Tomlin’s opinion on more than one occasion.

When the Steelers coach was asked about Pickens’ sanctions, Tomlin was emphatic. “I’m not going to give you any details about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of his growth and development. You know that’s my style and I’m going to be very consistent with that. Being transparent with you doesn’t necessarily help or accelerate the growth process. And that’s my agenda. Not necessarily feeding the beast,” he said.

