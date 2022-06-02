Even though Baker Mayfield's situation doesn't look too good right now, defensive star Myles Garrett isn't too worried about his Cleveland Browns teammate.

The Cleveland Browns are going through a bit of a transition right now. They moved on from Baker Mayfield and traded for Deshaun Watson in one of the most impactful and controversial moves in recent history.

Mayfield led the team to the playoffs and had been the best quarterback they had in years. However, he had character issues, was banged up last season, and looked like he was holding the team back.

That's why the front office decided to take such a chance on Watson, one of the best QBs in the league, when cleared to play. But even though Mayfield is now having a tough time finding a new home, Myles Garrett thinks he'll be just fine.

Myles Garrett On Baker Mayfield: 'People Come And Go'

"People come and go, and this is one of those changes," Garrett told ESPN. "I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. He's played well when he's healthy. When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

Garrett Doesn't Want To Talk About Deshaun Watson's Accusations

Watson could be suspended by the league, and he's now facing a 23rd civil lawsuit. That's a complicated scenario for a Browns team looking to contend from day one. When asked about Watson and whether his character mattered, Garrett didn't want to dig deep into details:

"It does. But I don't know what happened," Garrett said. "You don't know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved. I can't move one way or another based on hearsay. So I just move with the character and the man I know from day to day. And that's a good guy from what I've seen."

Deshaun Watson's legal turmoil won't go away any time soon. And even if it does, this scandal will haunt him for the remainder of his career. Hopefully, this decision won't come back to bite the Browns in the near future as well.