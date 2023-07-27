Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are ready to start a new era in franchise history. The first step is to become a contender in the AFC West, but it’s going to be really complicated with teams like the Chargers or the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes.

Nevertheless, Payton brings hope to the team as the quarterback whisperer who might revamp the career of Russell Wilson. The head coach wants to repeat that magic formula used for Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

The problem is that, according to Sean Payton, Nathaniel Hackett left a complete mess. Last season, the Denver Broncos fired him before the calendar ended after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and a 4-11 record.

Sean Payton takes a big shot at Nathaniel Hackett and Jets

After being fired by the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett found a job as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. The move makes a lot of sense as he worked with Aaron Rodgers when the former MVP was with the Green Bay Packers.

However, at least for Sean Payton, Hackett did at Denver one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history. “It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed and that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much time trying to win the offseason, the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

That’s why, during an interview with USA Today, Payton wished good luck to the Jets and used as an example the roster formed by Dan Snyder at Washington during the 2000 season.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants. I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So listen. Just put the work in.”