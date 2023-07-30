Aaron Rodgers took notice of Sean Payton’s explosive comments against the New York Jets and Nathaniel Hackett. During an interview with USA Today, the new head coach of the Broncos severely criticized Hackett’s tenure at Denver.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed and that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much time trying to win the offseason, the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

Now, after that direct attack to his current offensive coordinator with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers didn’t stay quiet. In a shocking statement, the star quarterback had a huge answer for Sean Payton.

Aaron Rodgers’ takes a shot at Sean Payton

Sean Payton not only attacked Nathaniel Hackett, but also the New York Jets and the signing of Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Payton used as an example the star caliber roster formed by Washington during the 2000 season.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants. I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So listen. Just put the work in.”

Now, during an exclusive interview with NFL Network, Aaron Rodgers had an answer for Sean Payton. “That was way out of line and inappropriate. I think he needs to keep my coaches’ name out of his mouth.”

Furthermore, Rodgers believe it was a terrible gesture from colleague to colleague. “It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year.”

Aaron Rodgers also defended the work ethic of Nathaniel Hackett. “I love Nathaniel Hackett. Those comments were very surprising. For a coach to do that to another coach. My love for Hackett goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay. He is an incredible family man and on the field he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL.”