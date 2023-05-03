The Jets are trying to build a Super Bowl caliber team around Aaron Rodgers. Read here to check out their latest move for a wide receiver.

The New York Jets brought Aaron Rodgers with the promise of giving him all the tools to make another Super Bowl run. They have to do it as soon as possible in order to compete in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets' front office has accepted almost every request from Aaron Rodgers before and after he signed with the team. Though they deny this publicly, the list of names asked by the quarterback on offense keeps racking. Allen Lazard or Billy Turner are some of those examples.

Of course, looking carefully in the moves made by the New York Jets, they have put special attention in old teammates who played with Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers. Now, they've done it again with a wide receiver.

New York Jets sign familiar wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers

Just a few days after the 2023 NFL Draft, in which the Jets added no players on offense, New York officially acquires Randall Cobb. It will be a one-year contract. Though in the last seasons he hasn't put extraordinary numbers, Cobb is one of the most trusted players in the NFL by Aaron Rodgers.

Randal Cobb was drafted by the Packers in 2011 and played almost his entire career alongside Rodgers. In fact, after going one year to the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and another to the Texans (2020), he returned to Green Bay as a clear request from the quarterback.

So, Randall Cobb is the latest name in an impressive list of old teammates in the current Jets' roster. The wide receiver position in the depth chart looks tremendous with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. All commanded by a future Hall of Famer.