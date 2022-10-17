The rivalry between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is one of the toughest in all sports. Those guys don't like each other, and it's a rivalry that transcends the football field. The fans, players, and even the coaches hate each other's guts.

That hate is always at the full display when these NFC East rivals meet, and last night's Sunday Night Football matchup wasn't the exception to that rule. Multiple late-game scuffles and fans yelling from the bleachers can sure attest to that.

However, it was Eagles HC Nick Sirianni the one who stole all of the headlines, as he was spotted yelling 'That's game, f***k you!" towards the Cowboys sideline. Needless to say, he had to explain himself after the game.

NFL News: Nick Sirianni Explains Why He Dropped An F-Bomb At The Cowboys Sideline

(via ProFootballTalk)

“I was just mad about — I’m always going to stick up for our guys,” Sirianni told reporters. “I get animated. He should have called timeout right there, right, to keep the game going.

“I was mad about the extracurricular activity. Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen [Hurts] late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit as well.

“And there was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family. Just like when my brother’s team was 0-2 to start off and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in 6th grade when he was a senior and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario.

“I know they know I got their back. I know they got my back, and that’s what a team is. I love being part of a team. It’s so special. I’m 41 years old and still part of a team. That’s unbelievable and that’s a great feeling.”

Chances are that the league's going to have something to say about this, and he'll be hit with a hefty fine. But the players would go to war for a coach like this, and that 6-0 start to the season sure proves so.