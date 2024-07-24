Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, but his tenure with the AFC East club has not started as he imagined.

NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. starts his tenure with the Dolphins on the wrong foot

Earlier this year, the Miami Dolphins made a major move by adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Tua Tagovailoa’s offense. However, Beckham’s tenure with the AFC East team has not begun as he might have hoped, starting on the wrong foot.

There’s no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the NFL‘s most talented wide receivers. With his elusiveness and dependable hands, he has consistently been a top target for every quarterback he has played with.

Unfortunately, his recent seasons have been marked by inconsistency. Beckham has struggled to maintain a top receiver role, often ceding it to others on the various teams he has joined

Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the first days of the Dolphins’ training camp

The Miami Dolphins have made significant improvements recently. Under Mike McDaniel, they’ve added several players to support Tua Tagovailoa, creating a highly effective offense that many teams struggle to contain.

This offseason, McDaniel further strengthened the offense by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $3 million deal. Beckham is expected to be the WR3 behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, forming a remarkable wide receiver corps for Tagovailoa.

Despite these additions, Beckham Jr.’s tenure with Miami has not started as planned. The wide receiver won’t be available for the early days of training camp due to ongoing issues from recent years.

According to NFL Media, the Dolphins placed Odell Beckham Jr. on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of camp. Reports indicate that he is recovering from several “minor” injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. – Baltimore Ravens – NFL 2023

“It’s so important for him coming to this team and offense that he’s able to focus on the timing and execution of how he plays the position,” McDaniel said. “If he’s compromised in any regard to do that, then the challenge becomes cerebral.”

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season?

Odell Beckham Jr. has struggled with injuries in recent years. While playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, he suffered a torn ACL, which caused him to miss the 2022 NFL season.

Although the specifics of his current injuries have not been disclosed, the Dolphins have labeled them as “minor,” suggesting that Beckham may be ready for the start of the upcoming season.