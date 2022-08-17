Aaron Rodgers expressed concerns about the Green Bay Packers' unproven receivers corps. Here, we discuss three veterans that could help them out.

Upon Davante Adams' departure, the Green Bay Packers will feature an unproven, young group of wide receivers next season. And as exciting as that could be, it seems like Aaron Rodgers hasn't liked what he's seen thus far.

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers said, per ESPN."A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area. You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There's going to be physical mistakes, like we've talked about, but if you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

Yikes, that's some tough love for your QB. So, Rodgers is clearly not satisfied with the effort, and the season is just around the corner. With that in mind, let's take a look at three veteran wideouts they should consider calling.

NFL News: 3 WRs Packers Should Consider Signing

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. nearly joined them last season before winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He'll miss the first third of the season and has struggled with major injuries, which is why some teams have been hesitant about making a run at him.

But it's not like the Packers have anyone better on their roster. If anything, taking a risk on a guy like OBJ would be the ultimate low-risk/high-reward move. You only need him to be healthy for the playoffs.

2. DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson was reportedly on the fence about retiring, but he claimed that he could run it back for another season if the right situation came on knocking. He even named Aaron Rodgers as one of the QBs he'd love to play with.

The Packers lack a deep-ball threat with Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson is one of the most explosive WRs of all time, and he hasn't missed a step, even despite his age.

1. Cole Beasley

The Packers are likely to feature Sammy Watkins as their slot receiver this season. But if history has taught us anything, it's that you can't trust Watkins to stay healthy or productive for a full season.

They need a workhorse like Cole Beasley, an every-down kind of player with reliable hands that will put his body on the line on every single snap. Also, you just know he'd hit it off with Rodgers right away, as they seem to have similar views on controversial matters.