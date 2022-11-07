Following their losses on Sunday, these three teams should just give up on the season and plan ahead to the NFL Draft.

With the first half of the 2022 NFL season already in the record books, it's become clear that some teams aren't as good as we thought they'd be. (Yes, we're looking right at you, Rams and Buccaneers).

While some teams, like the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, have exceeded all expectations, others have proven that they're just not ready to compete at the highest level right now.

So, there's no point in delaying what's meant to be or pretending they still have any shot at making the playoffs. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three teams that should just give up and tank their way through the season.

NFL News: 3 Teams That Should Start Tanking

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were a QB away from being a contender. Matt Ryan wasn't the answer, and Sam Ehlinger is still quite raw, so he'll need more reps to prove his worth in this league.

Jonathan Taylor has been hurt more often than not, and their once-dominant defense has struggled for most of the campaign. They oughta give up and hope a high draft pick helps their case for the future.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury needs to go. It's as plain and simple as that. The Arizona Cardinals have too many weapons on both sides of the field, yet they can't seem to get their act together, regardless of their rival.

Kyler Murray has been far from impressive since signing that massive deal, but the talent is clearly there. They need to stop wasting his career and find a coach who can actually put him in a position to succeed.

1. Green Bay Packers

I'm sorry, Aaron, but it's Jordan Love time. Aaron Rodgers isn't the only one to blame for the Green Bay Packers' struggles, but there's no point in risking him out there with the team playing this way.

Matt LaFleur may have lost his magic; he seems way over his head right now. The Packers' offense has been nothing short of abysmal, and they should just give up after dropping five straight.