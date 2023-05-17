Even though no one wanted this to end, the Green Bay Packers knew that they would have to move on from Aaron Rodgers at some point. It was the veteran quarterback who forced the divorce, but the team had his replacement ready.

The team prepared for this moment the day it drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It may have been a long wait for the young quarterback, but now he’ll finally have the opportunity to prove his worth in the league.

While many wonder whether the Utah State product is ready to be a starter, the Packers seem to be very optimistic. In fact, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich believes it won’t take long for Love to adjust to the promotion.

Packers OC believes Jordan Love will adjust quickly to QB1 job

“Obviously he doesn’t have the playing experience that Aaron had, but from a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it’s on the table,” Stenavich said, via ESPN. “He’s been around for three years and has really attacked it. Even last year, you could see him come into his own, felt a lot more comfortable, so this year he’s really hitting it on all cylinders, so I’m really excited to see what he’s going to bring.

“We’re starting on step 1 instead of starting at step 8, where you can start with Aaron Rodgers,” he added. “So, you’re going to take a step back and you’re just going to keep working ahead. Can’t really look at the end result right now. We’re just going to look at one day at a time and just go from there, but he’s ready, he’s excited. I think all the guys, you can feel good vibes, good energy around the locker room, so it’s going to be fun.“

For the first time in 15 years, the Packers will enter an NFL season without Rodgers under center. Of course, Love has big shoes to fill in, but everyone around the team seems to have the patience necessary for a young quarterback who’s replacing a legend.