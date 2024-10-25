Trending topics:
Bryce Young is back as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, but unfortunately, he won’t have two key weapons in his return as the main signal-caller.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesBryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Carolina Panthers will trust Bryce Young with the offense again. The second-year player is back as the starting quarterback of the NFC South team, but he will be missing two key teammates in his Week 8 return.

It seems like the Panthers’ punishment of Bryce Young is over. The club decided to bench the former first-overall pick earlier this season due to poor performances, giving veteran Andy Dalton the starting job instead.

Despite Dalton’s strong start with a victory over the Raiders, he went on to accumulate four consecutive defeats. For that reason, the club decided to give Young his job back, hoping he learned enough from the veteran to start winning games.

Bryce Young to miss two key weapons for Week 8 game vs. Broncos

The Panthers have decided to give Bryce Young another chance to prove himself. The 2023 first-overall pick has not yet lived up to expectations, and the club is eager to see better results with him leading the offense.

Young lost his starting job to Andy Dalton after the Week 2 game against the Chargers. In that game, the team only managed a field goal—falling far short of the offensive expectations set for them.

Now, Young returns to the starting role against another AFC West team, the Denver Broncos. It won’t be an easy game for the young quarterback, as he’ll face one of the best defenses in the NFL with a limited roster supporting him.

Carolina has confirmed that neither Diontae Johnson nor Adam Thielen will play against the Broncos. Both wide receivers are dealing with injuries and were unable to recover in time for the upcoming matchup.

Adam Thielen signed with the Panthers last year

Adam Thielen signed with the Panthers last year

Diontae Johnson, amid trade rumors, is managing a rib injury. Meanwhile, Adam Thielen remains on injured reserve following a recent hamstring injury.

Who are the wide receivers of the Carolina Panthers?

With Johnson and Thielen ruled out for the game against Denver, the Panthers face a significant challenge due to their lack of wide receiver depth. These two players are Young’s primary targets, meaning he’ll need to rely on other players to try to defeat the Broncos on the road.

For their Week 8 game, the Panthers will have Xavier Legette, David Moore, Jonathan Mingo, and Jalen Cooker as their available wide receivers. This lineup is certainly not the ideal scenario for Young’s return.

