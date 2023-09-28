The Carolina Panthers have high expectations for Bryce Young as their franchise quarterback. However, the rookie missed the last game due to an injury, and the team has now received a significant update on his health.

Earlier this year, the Panthers decided to make a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With it, Carolina selected Bryce Young, a talented quarterback with a bright future up ahead.

Unfortunately, Young’s path through the NFL has not started in the best way possible. He lost the first two games of the season and couldn’t play the third one due to an ankle injury.

Bryce Young’s injury: Will the quarterback play in Week 4?

The Panthers’ aspirations for this year hinge on what Bryce Young can accomplish for them. The former Alabama player is positioned to elevate the team, but he must stay healthy to achieve success.

During their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, Young suffered an ankle injury that left him out of the match against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the team has provided a major update on the quarterback’s health.

Head coach Frank Reich has informed that Bryce Young could start on Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. “Just have to make sure there’s no major setbacks, no flare-ups,” he said. “But if he stays on track, then I think things are headed in the right direction.“

On Week 4, the Panthers used Andy Dalton as starter. He had a very decent game going 34 of 58 passing, 361 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, Carolina’s plan is to use Bryce Young as starter the whole season.

How tall is Bryce Young truly?

Bryce Young is 5 feet and 10 inches (1.78 meters) tall, being one of the shortest quarterbacks in the NFL.