Patrick Mahomes will have new targets on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, and he's already excited about it.

Patrick Mahomes is heading into the 2024 NFL season with a renewed supporting cast on the Kansas City Chiefs. But among the many additions the team has made to the offense this offseason, there’s also a familiar face for Mahomes and company.

Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is back with the Chiefs only a year after leaving Kansas City for the New England Patriots, where things didn’t go to plan. With Week 1 just around the corner, Mahomes can’t take wait to be throwing passes to the 27-year-old again.

“It’s super exciting,” Mahomes told reporters on Sunday about having Smith-Schuster back in Kansas City. “Just the person, man. Being in the locker room, being in the meeting rooms? He gets it, man. He gets how to be a pro. And then he works hard. He’s out here; he looks great.“

Smith-Schuster spent only one season with Mahomes in Kansas City, but it was enough for them to celebrate a Super Bowl win together. Their reunion therefore looks exciting, though the quarterback has made it clear Smith-Schuster still has to learn a few things he missed in the 2023 NFL season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

“I’m excited for him just to continue to learn the little things that we changed in the year that he wasn’t there, but he’s picked up a lot of the stuff really fast, and it’s good to have that type of guy in that receiver room,” Mahomes added.

JuJu Smith-Schuster feels ready to contribute to Mahomes, Chiefs

Even though Mahomes suggested Smith-Schuster has still to get on the same page in a few things, the veteran wideout has let everyone know his adjustment to the team won’t be a problem.

“Just very familiar with the offense,” Smith-Schuster said. “Very familiar with Andy Reid, Pat (Mahomes), the guys. Just being in this facility kind of makes your job easier than going to somewhere new where you’ve kind of got to learn everything pretty quickly. I think the hardest part for an offensive player is going to a new system and having to study a whole new playbook. Being in New England, I studied two offensive playbooks. Being familiar with this playbook, yeah.”

Mahomes will have other targets above Smith-Schuster at Chiefs

Smith-Schuster will be running from behind other offensive players on the depth chart, though. While Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is injured, the Chiefs will still count on the likes of second-year WR Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy.

Andy Reid also believes the Chiefs’ secret weapon could be veteran wideout Justin Watson, while former Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson teammate Samaje Perine is expected to offer a new alternative at running back behind Isiah Pacheco. Meanwhile, Mahomes will continue to count on his favorite partner, star tight end Travis Kelce.