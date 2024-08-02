Patrick Mahomes is on top of a very controversial list in Madden NFL 25.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks in history after winning the Super Bowl three times. As a consequence, the Kansas City Chiefs are already a dynasty.

However, many star players are ready to dethrone him. The AFC is loaded with Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, the NFC has names such as Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy.

So, in of the most anticipated days in the NFL, the famous video game Madden 25 finally revealed the overall ratings at the quarterback position. There are many surprises.

Who has the highest overall rating in Madden NFL 25?

Patrick Mahomes has the highest rating (99) overall for a quarterback in Madden NFL 25. The star of the Kansas City Chiefs is followed by Lamar Jackson (98), Joe Burrow (93), Josh Allen (92) and Dak Prescott (90).

The rest of the Top 10 is completed with a lot of surprises to consider. Tua Tagovailoa (88), Justin Herbert (88), Jalen Hurts (86), Brock Purdy (85) and Kirk Cousins (84).

Madden NFL 25: Who’s missing in the list?

Well, there are many names with accolades to claim a Top 10 spot. For example, even after that famous Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers. Other quarterbacks out of the list are Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

Those last two players just became the highest paid quarterbacks in NFL history with new contracts of $55 million per year. Of course, that wasn’t a factor for Madden 25 ratings.