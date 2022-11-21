The Kansas City Chiefs made the most of another huge performance by Travis Kelce to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Check out what Patrick Mahomes said of his TE.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has become one of the most unstoppable forces in the National Football League. He's an elite blocker, and a physical specimen whose physical traits are only topped by his pass-catching skills.

Regardless of the matchup, the younger Kelce brother will most likely have a mismatch every time he's single-covered. And he proved it again last night when he hauled in 6 receptions for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns.

That's why, following an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes didn't hold back in his praise of his teammate, going as far as to call him the greatest tight end of all time.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Calls Travis Kelce The Greatest Tight End Of All Time

“Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win games,” Mahomes said after the game, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk.

“He just competes,” Mahomes continued. “He’s gonna keep fighting until the very end. When you see that, not only is it impressive for him, but it gets other guys going. Like I said, he’s one of the best if not the best tight end of all time, but he’s coming to work every day to get better. So that shows you, whenever you step in the facility, you’re like, ‘Man, I’ve got to get to work, if this guy is doing that, I have to at least match that.'”

“If he’s man to man, I’m gonna give him a chance, and he’s gonna win most of them,” Mahomes said. “They’ve got Derwin [James], Derwin is going to win his battles because he’s probably the best safety in the league, but I’m going to give him a chance because I know how great he is.”

That's a whole lot of praise, considering there's also Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Shannon Sharpe, Ozzie Newsome, John Mackey, Mike Ditka, and Antonio Gates. But there's a big chance Kelce winds up as the best ever once it's all said and done.