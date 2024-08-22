Andy Reid made an extraordinary revelation about Patrick Mahomes and his first months with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid was already one of the best head coaches in the NFL, but, when he recruited Patrick Mahomes, everything changed. The Chiefs became a dynasty after winning the Super Bowl three times in a span of five years.

It’s important to remember that Reid was adamant to get Mahomes and convinced the team’s front office to jump in the 2017 Draft all the way from the 27th spot to the No.10 overall pick. A historic move.

Now, trying to win a third consecutive championship, Reid explained who was the key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs in order to exploit the best version of Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid explains who is the true mentor of Patrick Mahomes

During an interview with SiriusXM, Andy Reid acknowledged that, without Alex Smith’s intervention and help, Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t have reached his legendary status.

“Alex Smith was a phenomenal player. I wish I would have had him when he was a pup. I should have drafted him. He was great with Patrick. I didn’t ask him to mentor Patrick, although he let Patrick into his world because he is a good dude. Patrick owes him like a new house. He taught Patrick how to be a pro, how to train during the season, how to be a good husband.”

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones strikes back after CeeDee Lamb turned down new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys

Who was the mentor of Patrick Mahomes?

According to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ development in terms of football language and knowledge was tremendous because of Alex Smith. The key factor inside the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alex taught him how to study and put the time in. It takes a tremendous amount of time to capture all the verbiage that we have for each play and be able to spit it out in that short period of time. So, all of those things, Patrick goes to him and then he (Alex Smith) goes out and has the best year of his career.”