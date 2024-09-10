New faces have joined Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs chase a three-peat in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have started the 2024 NFL season on the right foot, with new faces alongside head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they chase the first three-peat in league history.

Apart from a sensational NFL debut from wide receiver Xavier Worthy, another rookie who made his first appearance with the Chiefs was left tackle Kingsley Suamataia. And while Reid looked impressed with the offensive lineman, he also warned the 21-year-old he still has plenty of work to do.

“I thought Kingsley did some good things,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “He’ll have plenty to work on going forward, but for his first time jumping in there, against what I really think is a pretty good defensive line now, I thought he held his own. But there are things that he’s got to work on and needs to get; he’s got another big challenge coming up this week — as does our whole offensive line.”

Suamataia was selected 63rd overall by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he did a pretty good job in protecting Mahomes in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs against Travis Jones #98 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The BYU product allowed only one pressure, though he also got penalized once. His first start gave Reid some promising signs, but the Chiefs coach wants to make sure the rookie works on every possible aspect as his NFL career is just getting started.

Suamataia agrees with Reid’s take on Chiefs debut

Reid’s advice makes sense, but it looks like the player himself knows not everything was perfect in his debut. Suamataia echoed the coach’s sentiments after the game, claiming he’ll be looking to improve this week.

“I’ve got some stuff I need to clean up,” Suamataia said, via The Wichita Eagle. “So I’ve got to get back into work on Tuesday and clean those things, so I can come back all ready and not make those same mistakes.”

But to be fair, if Suamataia made some mistakes, they were perfectly normal for a rookie. The left tackle was still up to the task in his Chiefs debut, and even came up with a crucial play to pave the way for the win.

Suamataia played a key role in the Chiefs’ first touchdown, blocking the Ravens’ Roquan Smith to clear space for Worthy to get into the end zone in the first quarter at Arrowhead.

“I saw that safety come down out. I had to smack him and make a lane for Xavier, and he was gone. So he did the rest,” said Suamataia, who knows there’s still a long way to go. “As the guys tell me, as the games get on, it’ll get easier. But it was a good first game. Just put my feet in the water, so I’m ready for the next one.”