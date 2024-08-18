Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes takes a shot at Travis Kelce with Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes took a hilarious shot at Travis Kelce after an incredible behind the back pass with Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Fernando Leon/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes shocked the NFL again with a spectacular play during preseason. It was an incredible behind the back pass to Travis Kelce against the Detroit Lions and, after the game, the legendary quarterback took a sarcastic shot at the tight end to explain it.

“Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run. I was mad. I was pissed off at Travis. Out of spite, I threw a behind the back pass, but now it’s going to be a highlight. Travis was supposed to run an out route. We had the leverage we wanted. It wasn’t how it was drawn up.”

The play was a first glimpse of how a renovated offense might look for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to a third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s important to remember that there were big arrivals such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. In the end, Mahomes saw the positive side of it by saying: “It was pretty cool.”

Travis Kelce hilariously strikes back at Patrick Mahomes

After Patrick Mahomes became trending topic on social media, Travis Kelce was asked about what really happened in that play for the Kansas City Chiefs. A hilarious answer by the tight end.

“You know he’s got the voice thing (grunts). So, he kind of mumbled out the play and I couldn’t hear it. I was walking up to the line and I was like turning to decipher what he was saying. Before I knew, he snapped the ball. By the time I looked over there, he was already in mid form photo sports card throwing the ball to me. So, I guess it was just being in the right place at the right time.”

NFL News: Vikings sign surprising quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy after season ending injury

see also

NFL News: Vikings sign surprising quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy after season ending injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James makes huge statement about Suns' Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James makes huge statement about Suns' Kevin Durant

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?
Soccer

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions