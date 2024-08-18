Patrick Mahomes shocked the NFL again with a spectacular play during preseason. It was an incredible behind the back pass to Travis Kelce against the Detroit Lions and, after the game, the legendary quarterback took a sarcastic shot at the tight end to explain it.

“Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run. I was mad. I was pissed off at Travis. Out of spite, I threw a behind the back pass, but now it’s going to be a highlight. Travis was supposed to run an out route. We had the leverage we wanted. It wasn’t how it was drawn up.”

The play was a first glimpse of how a renovated offense might look for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to a third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s important to remember that there were big arrivals such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. In the end, Mahomes saw the positive side of it by saying: “It was pretty cool.”

Travis Kelce hilariously strikes back at Patrick Mahomes

After Patrick Mahomes became trending topic on social media, Travis Kelce was asked about what really happened in that play for the Kansas City Chiefs. A hilarious answer by the tight end.

“You know he’s got the voice thing (grunts). So, he kind of mumbled out the play and I couldn’t hear it. I was walking up to the line and I was like turning to decipher what he was saying. Before I knew, he snapped the ball. By the time I looked over there, he was already in mid form photo sports card throwing the ball to me. So, I guess it was just being in the right place at the right time.”