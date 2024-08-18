Trending topics:
NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders announce who will be starting quarterback in 2024 season

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a final decision between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

Antonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Las Vegas Raiders are far from being a contender in the AFC and haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than 40 years. Last season, Josh McDaniels was fired after Week 8 and Antonio Pierce received a chance as interim head coach.

The Raiders showed signs of improvement winning five of their last nine games and Pierce got the permanent job toward 2024. His first big decision was to let go Jimmy Garoppolo and bring in Gardner Minshew.

However, Aidan O’Connell was the name leading that revamp and that’s why no knew for sure who will be the new starting quarterback. In order to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this a massive decision.

Who will be the starting quarterback for 2024 Raiders?

Antonio Pierce confirmed that Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. After two preseason games, the head coach has seen enough.

“Myself, Tom Telesco and Luke Getsy discussed it this morning. A lot of things went into it. It wasn’t based off of last night. There’s a lot of factors. We feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start.”

