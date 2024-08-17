Trending topics:
NFL News: Vikings sign surprising quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy after season ending injury

The Minnesota Vikings have signed an intriguing quarterback to fill the spot left by J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a massive challenge after J.J. McCarthy suffered a season ending injury on his right knee. That torn meniscus changed all plans for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

After a brilliant season in college football leading Michigan to a long awaited national championship, McCarthy was supposed to be the ideal replacement of Kirk Cousins.

Now, in a very tough NFC North with the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, the Vikings had to find a name for their depth chart. Not many players are still available in the NFL.

Who will replace J.J. McCarthy with Vikings?

A few months ago, the Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract after being a solid backup for Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 season.

However, due to J.J. McCarthy’s injury, the Vikings needed another quarterback and they have chosen Matt Corral as the player to fill the roster spot left as the rookie has already been placed on injured reserve.

Who is Matt Corral?

Matt Corral is 25-years old and became a great prospect in college football playing for Ole Miss. As a consequence, the Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, a Lisfranc injury derailed his hopes and the rookie missed his first season in the league. Then, the New England Patriots gave him an opportunity in 2023 but it didn’t last long.

Corral ended playing for the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League and now has a shot at redemption with the Minnesota Vikings. Although Darnold is set to be the starter, anything could happen.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

