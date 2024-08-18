Trending topics:
Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown. From kickoff times to live streaming options across the USA, here's everything you need to know to catch the action.

Green Bay Packers Eric Stokes (21) and LJ Davis (40)
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireGreen Bay Packers Eric Stokes (21) and LJ Davis (40)

By Leonardo Herrera

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying matchup as the Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos in a 2024 NFL Preseason clash. Fans can catch the action live by tuning into Fubo (with a free trial) or opting for the NFL Network.

Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When will the Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos match be played?

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Denver Broncos in a 2024 NFL preseason matchup this Sunday, August 18, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos: Match Preview

The Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the Denver Broncos in a 2024 NFL preseason clash. This matchup promises to deliver plenty of excitement, so fans should make sure to catch every moment. Check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch the game live in the USA.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Two teams off to strong starts in the 2024 preseason are set to collide in a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. The Denver Broncos, coming off a narrow 34-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener, are eager to build on their momentum and secure a second win. Their focus remains on maintaining an undefeated streak as they continue to fine-tune their game ahead of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are also riding high after a convincing 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns. The Packers are looking to sustain their early success as they aim to be in peak form for the regular season kickoff. With both teams determined to keep their winning ways intact, this clash is shaping up to be a thrilling preseason encounter.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

