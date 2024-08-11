Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just suffered a big loss which might derail their Super Bowl hopes.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to conquer the impossible. No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl three consecutive times and that’s why the 2024 season is going to be very special.

Last year, the offense struggled during many games and head coach Andy Reid took care of business in order to improve that, especially at the wide receiver position. More weapons for Mahomes.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be in vintage form with new arrivals such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. If you add that speed to names like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, the recipe is sensational.

How serious is Hollywood Brown injury with Chiefs?

However, that explosive offense got a tremendous hit during the first game of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hollywood Brown suffered a dislocation of his sternoclavicular shoulder joint and was taken to a hospital.

As a consequence, the Chiefs’ medical staff expects the wide receiver to miss the start of the regular season. According to the first reports, the most positive scenario is three weeks, but, depending on the severity of the injury, it could also go all the way to eight or nine weeks.