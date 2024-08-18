Al-Nassr lost another final: How long has it been since Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned champion?

Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for an official title with Al-Nassr continues after the club's latest defeat in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia

By Gianni Taina

Once again, AlNassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, fell short in a final, losing 4-1 to AlHilal in the Saudi Super Cup. Ronaldo found the back of the net just before halftime, scoring his team’s lone goal. However, Al-Hilal, managed by Jorge Jesus, dominated the second half with goals from Sergej MilinkovicSavic, Aleksandar Mitrović (who scored a brace), and Malcom, sealing the victory.

This defeat prolongs Ronaldo’s wait for his first official title in the Middle East. So far, the Portuguese star has finished as a runner-up in four competitions with AlNassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League. Additionally, his team only managed to reach the quarterfinals in the AFC Champions League.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo lifted an official trophy was in 2021 when he won the Coppa Italia with Juventus. This marks a three-year drought, the longest title-less stretch in his illustrious career, which boasts 35 championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s only trophy with Al-Nassr

The only trophy Cristiano Ronaldo has won with Al-Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his team defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final. However, since this tournament is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and not recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA, it does not count as an official title.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

How long was Lionel Messi without a title?

In comparison, the longest title drought Lionel Messi experienced was two years, from mid-2006 to August 2008. This period stretched from winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona against Arsenal to claiming the Olympic gold medal with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Messi quickly returned to his winning ways, adding numerous trophies with Barcelona and Paris SaintGermain. In 2021, he ended his international title drought with Argentina by winning the Copa America. Most recently, Messi has continued his success with Inter Miami, capturing the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Copa America in the United States.

