Al-Nassr lost another final: How long has it been since Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned champion?

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for an official title with Al-Nassr continues after the club's latest defeat in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Hilal.

Once again, Al–Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, fell short in a final, losing 4-1 to Al–Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup. Ronaldo found the back of the net just before halftime, scoring his team’s lone goal. However, Al-Hilal, managed by Jorge Jesus, dominated the second half with goals from Sergej Milinkovic–Savic, Aleksandar Mitrović (who scored a brace), and Malcom, sealing the victory.

This defeat prolongs Ronaldo’s wait for his first official title in the Middle East. So far, the Portuguese star has finished as a runner-up in four competitions with Al–Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League. Additionally, his team only managed to reach the quarterfinals in the AFC Champions League.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo lifted an official trophy was in 2021 when he won the Coppa Italia with Juventus. This marks a three-year drought, the longest title-less stretch in his illustrious career, which boasts 35 championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s only trophy with Al-Nassr

The only trophy Cristiano Ronaldo has won with Al-Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his team defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final. However, since this tournament is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and not recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA, it does not count as an official title.

How long was Lionel Messi without a title?

In comparison, the longest title drought Lionel Messi experienced was two years, from mid-2006 to August 2008. This period stretched from winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona against Arsenal to claiming the Olympic gold medal with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Messi quickly returned to his winning ways, adding numerous trophies with Barcelona and Paris Saint–Germain. In 2021, he ended his international title drought with Argentina by winning the Copa America. Most recently, Messi has continued his success with Inter Miami, capturing the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Copa America in the United States.