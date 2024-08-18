Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

New Orleans Saints will face San Francisco 49ers in a 2024 NFL preseason clash. Get ready for all the key details, from kickoff times to how you can catch the game live streaming across the USA.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

By Leonardo Herrera

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as New Orleans Saints face San Francisco 49ers in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr -IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr -IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When will the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

New Orleans Saints play against San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Sunday, August 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Preview

The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for a 2024 NFL preseason clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action—be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch the game live across the USA.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Raiders live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The San Francisco 49ers, last season’s NFL runners-up, are gearing up for their second preseason matchup as they set their sights on the elusive 2024 title. After coming within striking distance of the championship in 2023, only to see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs claim the trophy, the 49ers are determined to go all the way this year. However, their preseason campaign got off to a rocky start with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in their opener.

Now, they aim to rebound and regain momentum as they face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, on the other hand, are entering this matchup with confidence after securing a narrow 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason outing. As they prepare to take on the 49ers, the Saints are looking to build on that success and notch their second win of the preseason.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders announce who will be starting quarterback in 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders announce who will be starting quarterback in 2024 season

Al-Nassr lost another final: How long has it been since Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned champion?
Soccer

Al-Nassr lost another final: How long has it been since Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned champion?

NFL News: Coach Robert Saleh's decision on Aaron Rodgers' participation in the Jets' final preseason game
NFL

NFL News: Coach Robert Saleh's decision on Aaron Rodgers' participation in the Jets' final preseason game

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes about behind-the-back passes
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes about behind-the-back passes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions