Bill Belichick is the longest-tenured active coach in the NFL. This year, he’s entering his 24th season at the helm of the New England Patriots and 29th overall as a head coach, having spent his first five years with the Cleveland Browns.

Needless to say, he’s seen it all. Not only did Belichick build one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, he also saw a 199th draft pick blossom into the greatest quarterback of all time.

But apart from Tom Brady, many other great players worked under the longtime Patriots coach. In fact, he recently mentioned Mike Tannenbaum of The 33rd Team the two other all-time best he has coached.

Bill Belichick mentions Tom Brady among three all-time best players he’s coached

“I feel like I’ve coached the best offensive player, the best player in football in Tom (Brady); the best defensive player in football in L.T. (Lawrence Taylor), and the best special-teams player in football in Matt Slater,” Belichick said, via CBS Sports. “If you’re a coach and you coach Taylor, Brady and Slater, that’s three pretty good players.”

That will be flattering for them, but they can also take pride in being coached by one of, if not the best NFL head coach of all time. Belichick found ways to succeed on multiple occasions, and continues to show his fascinating mind as the seasons go by.