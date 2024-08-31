NFL News: Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett makes bold confession after playing for a conference rival

Jacoby Brissett, Week 1 starting QB for the New England Patriots, makes confession about his time with another AFC East franchise.

The New England Patriots are about to start a new NFL season, and coach Jerod Mayo has confirmed who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. It will be none other than the experienced Jacoby Brissett, who won the spot over rookie Drake Maye. Brissett recently made a bold confession regarding his time with an AFC East franchise.

In the midst of a rebuilding phase, the franchise aims to return to prominence following the successful legacy left by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. To achieve this, owner Robert Kraft and the management are turning to a familiar face in New England, the experienced Jacoby Brissett. After his time with other teams, the QB has returned to the place where he first made his mark in the NFL.

The debut for Mayo’s team will come in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, featuring Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase—undoubtedly one of the toughest matchups to start the season. However, the head coach and his staff are banking on their defense to counter the Bengals’ offense and secure a victory.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Patriots’ preseason was highlighted by a healthy competition for a key position. Both Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye from North Carolina battled until the final days for the Week 1 starting role. However, Jerod Mayo decided to go with the former Colts and Browns quarterback, naming Brissett the starter and placing the talented Maye as backup.

Brissett and a bold confession

After his first year with the Patriots, where he had the opportunity to replace both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, Brissett was eventually traded and had stints with Indianapolis and Cleveland before landing with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2019, his arrival at the Florida franchise brought hope to Brissett, who believed he could unseat the then-rookie Tua Tagovailoa, selected by the management in the draft. However, this did not happen, and Brissett himself believed that his NFL career might end there.

In an interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brissett admitted: “Obviously they wanted Tua to be the guy and understandably so, but I thought I had a really good training camp and deserved that chance. I got let down again and was like, ‘I’m done after this year. I’m going to retire. Football is breaking my heart more than it’s making me happy.'”

Jacoby Brissett #14 of the Miami Dolphins throws the ball while under pressure during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The start of the season for the Patriots

Marked by what is expected to be a very challenging season, after the week one where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals, here are the remaining games ahead for Jerod Mayo and company:

