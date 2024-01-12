14 seasons later, the Seattle Seahawks head into an offseason without Pete Carroll as head coach. The franchise’s decision to move on from the man who led them to their lone Super Bowl success in 2014 has been tough, and now his future in the NFL raises many questions.

“I don’t know that,” Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 when asked if he sees himself coaching in the future, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness, but I can’t imagine there’s a place, the right one. I don’t know. I’m open to everything, but I’m not holding my breath on that.“

Carroll, 72, said right after the 2023 season finale he expected to come back for the 2024 season. Only a few days later, the Seahawks announced they were removing Carroll as head coach, giving him a new role as an advisor. However, many wonder whether Carroll will look for a coaching job elsewhere.

“There’s a lot of world out here that I’m excited about challenging and going after. So if that happens, it happens. We’ll see. I really don’t know what to tell you about that yet.”

Many coaching openings in the NFL for Pete Carroll

With several openings around the league, Carroll is definitely a name to watch this offseason. His last three seasons in Seattle may not have been impressive, but the Seahawks finished with a winning record in the previous nine seasons under his tenure.

Right now, the Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Titans, Chargers, and Raiders are among the teams looking for a new head coach after a disappointing campaign in 2023.

Apart from winning Super Bowl XLVIII during his tenure in Seattle, Carroll boasts a 170-120-1 record as head coach. Before taking over at the Seahawks in 2010 (137-98-1 record), Carroll coached the Jets in 1994 and took charge of the Patriots from 1997 to 1999. We’ll have to wait and see if he adds another team to his résumé.