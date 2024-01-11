The 2023 NFL playoffs are upon us, but the biggest news this week had little to do with the postseason. Shortly after the Seahawks announced Pete Carroll will not continue being their head coach, the Patriots bid farewell to Bill Belichick. That leaves Andy Reid as the oldest coach still active in the league, but that doesn’t mean he’s planning to step away anytime soon.

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m thinking about one thing,” Reid said when asked if he intends to continue being the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs next season, via ProFootballTalk. “I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but, not that old.”

Reid, 65, will turn 66 in March. Only Belichick (71) and Carroll (72) are older than him among active coaches in 2023, so if they don’t find another team for 2024, Reid would find himself atop the list — John Harbaugh, 61, would be in second place.

Andy Reid shows respect for Belichick, Carroll

“Those are two great coaches. I mentioned after our game, Bill’s the best I’ve ever gone against,” Reid said in regard to Belichick and Carroll. “I don’t know if they’re done coaching or not. They’re done at their particular spots but great coaches, phenomenal coaches.”

As Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested in a press conference, Belichick is expected to continue coaching in 2024. Carroll’s future as head coach, on the other hand, is uncertain as Seattle wants to keep him in an advisory role.

There are currently many openings around the NFL, with the Chargers, Falcons, Commanders, Raiders, Titans, and Panthers among the teams looking for a new head coach — apart from the Seahawks and Patriots, of course.

Reid, however, has already made it clear he’ll be back for a 26th straight season as a head coach. But first, he’ll try and lead the Chiefs to another deep playoff run in his 11th season at the helm of Kansas City.