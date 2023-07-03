This offseason, the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton. This move surprised everybody, including their former quarterback Peyton Manning, who has finally shared his thoughts on the matter.

The Broncos really struggled to compete last year. Nathaniel Hackett was unable to succeed with an elite quarterback like Russell Wilson, so the team’s front office decided to fire him after the 2022 NFL season.

Denver knew they needed a top-tier coach to help Russell Wilson. For this reason, they agreed terms with the Saints to hire Sean Payton, giving away one first-round pick for the Super Bowl XLIV champion.

Manning reveals his thoughts on Broncos’ bold trade for Payton

The upcoming campaign must be remarkable for the Denver Broncos. The team gave away a first-round pick to hire Sean Payton to be their head coach, and fans are wondering if this move is the best for their interests.

The trade shocked everybody, including former players as Peyton Manning. The Super Bowl 50 champion has finally adressed the matter, sharing his real thoughts on this risky move by his former team.

“The Walton family and [Broncos GM] George Paton and I have a good relationship,” Peyton said recently, via Outkick.com. “So, yeah, I certainly was all in on Sean.

According to Manning, Payton is the coach that Russell Wilson needed to improve, and the rest of the team will also undergo significant changes with the former Saints member working with them.

“I could tell he wanted to get back in it,” Manning said. “I could tell he was looking for a committed organization and ownership that gave him the great support that he got in New Orleans from the Benson family. I think he definitely found that with the Broncos’ new ownership. They’re going to give him what he needs and what he wants.

“Just the coaching that they’re getting, the intensity, the discipline, I believe you’re going to see all that on the field this year,” Manning said. “First year, got a tough division. But I think all Broncos fans and players are really excited to have Sean.”